Anthony Mackie Becomes Captain America in Epic Fan Art

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is about a year away, but fans can’t wait to see the new team work together. A new piece of fanart from artoftimetravel gave everyone a glimpse of what Falcon will look like in the new version of his suit. Marvel hasn’t given fans much to go by except for a small portion of the costume on a D23 poster handed out during the expo.

The artoftimetravel piece shows Falcon in a similar design to what many imagine the character will look like. His suit seems to be influenced by Rick Remender and Stuart Immonen’s run on the character. The movie version streamline some of the bulkier elements of the suit while tying in some things from Steve Rogers’ costume. It’s a sleek look that many hope carries over to the next time we see Anthony Mackie‘s character on-screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

D23 had its share of surprises during the Disney+ panel for Marvel Studios. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was surrounded by mystery, and Anthony Mackie had a whole bunch of questions to answer in the wake of Avengers: Endgame. Variety flagged down Mackie and Sebastian Stan to clarify why the show is still called The Falcon and The Winter Soldier when the hero has Captain America’s shield already.

The actor, acting like Sam Wilson in real life, tried to shrug off the fan expectations that he would be dressed up as Captain America in his next on-camera appearance. He reiterated that the Falcon was here to stay despite him ostensibly picking up the mantle of Captain America at the end of Endgame.

Mackie told Variety, “I am The Falcon, I will always be The Falcon. The moniker will stay the same.”

It doesn’t get much clearer than that, but the star still had to answer for some other comments he made about the suit he was wearing in this new project. MTV News actually pulled up some tape of him saying the new suit already existed and he was quick to point out he didn’t say which suit he was talking about. Stan, the good friend that he is, was enjoying himself in the background egging on the interviewer.

Fans are pretty skeptical of both stars and how they have approached all of these Captain America questions so far. Members of the creative team have even come forward to talk about how the show is going to handle the idea of a black Captain America. It is impossible to know just how the series is going to shake out this far from production but one thing is certain: there will be some new spandex in Anthony Mackie’s future whether he’s The Falcon or Captain America.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel series have also been announced.