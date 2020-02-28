Anthony Mackie Spotted Another Shield on the Set of WandaVision

Anthony Mackie is starring in Altered Carbon 2, but people are also excited for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. During an interview with The Daily Beast, the Marvel star admitted that he’s finding shields in strange places near the company’s film sites. He talked about how he was getting shield training for the Disney+ series and mentioned seeing the signature weapon around the WandaVision set. That will certainly get some eyebrows raised within the fandom. Mackie explained, “The funny thing about the shield training is, I feel like everyone has had shield training. I went by WandaVision, and there was a random shield. I was like, everyone’s getting shield training now!”

Later in the interview, the Falcon actor also talked about the challenge in front of him as the man with the shield now. It wasn’t until he saw Avengers: Endgame in theaters that the star realized how huge these movies were with audiences of all ages.

“The response has been really overwhelming. I feel like it’s calmed down some now, but the movie still has this iconic place in our generation, because people were so affected by it,” he began. “I was in Vancouver shooting Altered Carbon when Endgame came out. My stuntman, whom I’ve worked with forever and who did Endgame and was also doing Altered Carbon, got us Thursday night tickets to the first screening. We go to the screening, and it’s midnight, and everyone’s tired and quiet. Then Tony Stark dies and you just hear people openly weeping in the theater. You never expect to have that effect on people. But you have adults openly affected by these characters. I think it says a lot about what Joe and Anthony [Russo] were able to do as directors, and what Robert Downey Jr. has been able to do as an actor for the past 15 years.”

However, he’s still getting used to tossing the iconic weapon. “I was surprised that they used me because you have a double, a dude that looks like you who’s like a gymnast and he does all this stuff. That’s when they’re like, ‘All right, Anthony, you do it.’ And I’m like, ‘Dude, you just saw what this dude did! How you gonna ask me to do that?’ So, I was surprised when I saw the Super Bowl trailer that they actually used me throwing the shield.”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be available in August. Mackie’s leading role in Altered Carbon‘s second season is available for streaming now on Netflix.