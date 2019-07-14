Area 51 Raid Being Compared to Avengers Assemble Moment From Endgame

It started as a joke. Someone put together an “event” on Facebook called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” recently, a hilarious joke event in which participants “will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry” with the idea that “if we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens.” The joke has gone wildly viral with now just shy of 900,000 people from all over the world marking that they are “going” to the event. With so many people from so many places “involved”, the whole thing has spawned a whole new set of memes and comparisons — including one likening the “raid” to a key scene from Avengers: Endgame.

Area 51, a remote detachment of Edwards Air Force Base located in the Nevada Test and Training range, is infamous for allegations that the base has been secretly hiding proof of extraterrestrial life for decades. In a sense, that’s what makes this Avengers: Endgame “connection” even funnier as it takes one of the most epic moments of the film — when a nearly-defeated Captain America (Chris Evans) gets a massive boost of support as heroes, most of them freshly back from The Snap, arrive on the scene via Doctor Strange and Wong’s portals, pouring out to charge against Thanos who wants to get the Infinity Stones and snap everyone out of existence again once and for all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What makes this whole thing even funnier is that Thanos is an alien so the whole comparison between the Area 51 raid and Avengers: Endgame is pretty great. In fact, you can check it out for yourself. We’ve pulled together a sampling of the comparisons for your enjoyment, just read on.

Free the aliens.

Everyone assembling to free the aliens at area 51. https://t.co/hoOa7QWQyq — U-The-Maan™ (@UthmaanK) July 13, 2019

Everyone outside Area 51.

Everyone on the outside of Area 51 pic.twitter.com/bd7TJ9P0eQ — 𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙡 🦋 (@FtblWiII) July 12, 2019

“Me and the boys”

me and the boys at the area 51 raid bouta chargehttps://t.co/2YBkZHQhEG — 🏳️‍🌈Quill🏳️‍🌈 (@AraskoCos) July 12, 2019

Just like in Endgame

damn the area 51 raid is really gonna be like the portal scene in avengers endgame — lonely (@saeraiie) July 14, 2019

The great raid

Looking like the Avengers

Deadass if everyone actually went to Area 51 we’d be looking like the Avengers Endgame battle sequence pic.twitter.com/rlTsJ9jQZt — Alex 🇲🇽 (@Ale_Alex72815) July 12, 2019

Area 51 Avengers Assemble