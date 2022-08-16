Armor Wars: Don Cheadle Updates Fans on Marvel Series

When it comes to projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are always eager for any updates they can get and one of the projects fans are excited to hear more about is Armor Wars. Earlier this summer it was reported that the series was expected to head into production "this fall" and now that the season is getting a bit closer, star Don Cheadle is offering fans an update of sorts as well. On Twitter on Monday, Cheadle replied to a fan asking for updates about Armor Wars and, well, the actor certainly responded.

"Funny you should ask…" Cheadle wrote but didn't actually offer any additional details.

Funny you should ask ... https://t.co/xMyqWUfPgO — Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 15, 2022

At this point, there aren't too many details about Armor Wars. In a previous interview for ACE Comic Con, Cheadle shed a little light on how they're exploring Rhodey on Disney+. "I think the most exciting part is yet to come. I think we don't have a super-strong idea of who he is, really. Outside of that bubble of The Avengers. Outside of his friendship with Tony," the actor explained. "Now, he's going to be untethered from all of that. So, it's an opportunity to discover who he is, that we have not had before with concentrated time and focus on Rhodey, and Rhodey's journey. Hopefully, some stuff about his past. Teeing up some things about his potential future. Who knows how long this Marvel thing goes. It seems kinda unending."

"The most exciting things are still to come, and those things were hinted at in Endgame," he continued. "Where this character might go? What might be in the offing for him? It's very early in the process for Armor Wars. We just hired my boy Yassir [Lester], which I am very excited about. He wrote on Black Monday. Became friends with him, really close with him. Great guy, a lot of great ideas. Honestly, we're still trying to crack the spine of what it's going to be and chop it up. I couldn't give you the answers if you wanted them, because we're in the 'clay mode' right now."

Previously, the War Machine actor had to give AP Entertainment an update as well, "It's going to be interesting. We are just talking about what that show is going to be," Cheadle mused. "We probably will start filming sometime next year and are just cracking the story right now. Deciding what that journey [is] going to look like, what the iteration of this is going to be. Obviously, if people know Armor Wars [from the comics] they know what the series is about. But it's also figuring out how to establish and dig really deep into who Rhodey is because we haven't really seen a lot of that in the movies."

Armor Wars has yet to set a release date.