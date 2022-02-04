Marvel’s Armor Wars Filming Start Reportedly Revealed for Disney+

Marvel’s Armor Wars might have a filming start date according to the latest reports. Production weekly listed the series getting the cameras rolling in May of this year through December. But, according to Lizzie Hill of My Cosmic Circus, the filming should begin from October 2022 until November. Now, that’s pretty quickly and would be very surprising. In all of the recent interviews about the Disney+ show, series star Don Cheadle says that there’s not a lot to share about Armor Wars just yet. But, that’s not going to stop the speculation train. One thing to ask with this proposed information would be, is there going to be less action than fans expect on this show. Cheadle’s James Rhodes was last seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. There was no War Machine cameo in there, but clearly the Anthony Mackie project was setting the groundwork for Armor Wars. As the filming gets going, there will be more clues about what’s ahead.

In a previous interview for ACE Comic Con, Cheadle shed a little light on how they’re exploring Rhodey on Disney+. “I think the most exciting part is yet to come. I think we don’t have a super-strong idea of who he is, really. Outside of that bubble of The Avengers. Outside of his friendship with Tony,” the actor explained. “Now, he’s going to be untethered from all of that. So, it’s an opportunity to discover who he is, that we have not had before with concentrated time and focus on Rhodey, and Rhodey’s journey. Hopefully, some stuff about his past. Teeing up some things about his potential future. Who knows how long this Marvel thing goes. It seems kinda unending.”

“The most exciting things are still to come and those things were hinted at in Endgame,” he continued. “Where this character might go? What might be in the offing for him? It’s very early in the process for Armor Wars. We just hired my boy Yassir [Lester], which I am very excited about. He wrote on Black Monday. Became friends with him, really close with him. Great guy, a lot of great ideas. Honestly, we’re still trying to crack the spine of what it’s going to be and chop it up. I couldn’t give you the answers if you wanted them, because we’re in the ‘clay mode’ right now.”

Previously, the War Machine actor had to give AP Entertainment an update as well, “It’s going to be interesting. We are just talking about what that show is going to be,” Cheadle mused. “We probably will start filming sometime next year and are just cracking the story right now. Deciding what that journey [is] going to look like, what the iteration of this is going to be. Obviously, if people know Armor Wars [from the comics] they know what the series is about. But it’s also figuring out how to establish and dig really deep into who Rhodey is because we haven’t really seen a lot of that in the movies.”

