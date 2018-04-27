‘Avenger: Infinity War’s Chris Hemsworth Does Stereotypical Female Action Hero Pose

Fans are very familiar with the stereotypical female action hero pose, but they haven’t really seen a Thor version.

The Avengers: Infinity War cast appeared on Conan in the leadup to the film, and during the interview, Conan brought up the stereotypical poses that female heroes often get. You’ve undoubtedly seen the posters with a male hero looking towards the camera in full muscular pose while a female hero typically looks off the side so the camera can see more of her backside. When Conan asked if those days were largely over, he even brought up some past Avengers posters illustrating his point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At one point during the interview, Hemsworth gave the known pose his best shot, and the results are….well, you can see them for yourself in the image below.

It was actually rather nice to see the Avengers: Infinity War posters go the opposite direction, with several posters featuring male heroes like Captain America and Winter Soldier in those poses and female heroes like Scarlet Witch and Black Widow facing the camera head-on.

It’s been a long persistent problem in female-focused posters, especially superhero films. The pose is often at such an angle that you can see more of a hero’s backside, or worse angled so you can see that and at least a side shot of their breasts, though that happens to be more common in comics art.

The full interview features Chris Hemsworth, Danai Gurira, Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie, and Chris Pratt, and you can view it in the video above.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is still in theaters, whole Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters today. It will be followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.