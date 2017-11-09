Marvel Characters That May Have Surprise Cameos in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Today we learned that Avengers: Infinity War will include some “unexpected” character appearances, cameos which will allegedly blow Marvel fans’ collective minds.

Thanks to that tantalizing tease from Avengers 3 director Joe Russo, there’s a new wave of fan buzz and speculation about which Marvel characters we could see in the film. We’ve already established the massive list of Every MCU character already confirmed for Avengers: Infinity War, so the picks list below would truly be surprise inclusions.

Here are the Marvel character that may have surprise cameos in Avengers: Infinity War:

Coulson’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The first and most obvious surprise would be Marvel finally uniting their movie and TV divisions with an appearance by the Agent Coulson and his S.H.I.E.L.D. team in Avengers: Infinity War. Coulson has been a dangling thread in the MCU ever since his apparent death in The Avengers, and given the stakes of Infinity War, it wouldn’t be crazy to see him make a return.

Along with Coulson we could see other major AoS characters like Agent May and Quake, along with S.H.I.E.L.D.’s movie star duo, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). Seeing the full S.H.I.E.L.D. squad finally united would be great.

The Defenders

Now that the various street-level heroes of New York City have united in Netflix’s The Defenders, it wouldn’t be crazy to see them make an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War.

With most of the Avengers having to run all over the globe (or beyond) to combat Thanos and The Black Order, NYC is going to need defending. Luckily, the city has its Defenders. It wouldn’t be a big scene, just part of a montage of various pockets of resistance all across the Earth, but even a little appearance by the Marvel Netflix stars would set the fandom on fire.

Punisher

The Punisher has made some wonderful, “guns blazing” entrances into various Marvel crossover events in the comics, bringing a grounded simplicity to things that can quickly get overblown and fantastical.

Like The Defenders, having a quick montage or cut scene of Jon Bernthal’s Punisher mowing down invading aliens with machine gun fire, would be a major crowd-rousing moment.

Captain Marvel*

Brie Larson’s solo Captain Marvel movie will be set in the 1990s, which means that the superheroine will be well established and roaming out their in the cosmos when Infinity War takes place.

With that in mind, it would make perfect sense that the threat of universal annihilation Thanos presents would attract the attention of Captain Marvel – as well as anyone who’s been helping Captain Danvers maintain peace in the universe.

*That list of Captain Marvel friends could include figures like Nova (Richard Ryder) or Quasar, or some people who are highly versed in the Infinity Gauntlet…

The Infinity Watch

This Marvel Comics team was formed after the first “Infinity Gauntlet” event; they became the respective protectors of the individual Infinity Gems, after the Gauntlet was disassembled.

With the rumored casting of Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage in Avengers: Infinity War, fans have been speculating Dinklage could be playing Pip the Troll, a member of Infinity Watch. Thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, we also know that Infinity Watch leader Adam Warlock was created years before the events of Infinity War take place, so there’s definitely room to make his official MCU debut leading his team into Infinity War.

Old and New Friends

In addition to appearances from people outside the MCU film bubble, or those we haven’t yet seen introduced, there’s also a lot of room for old faces from the MCU to make a return:

Red Skull – He hasn’t been seen since the Tesseract pulled him apart at the end of The First Avenger. Knowing what we now know about the Tesseract (aka the Space Stone), Red Skull could have been transported somewhere where Thanos could have found him, and brought him back.

Betty Ross – Bruce Banner’s original love interest hasn’t been seen since The Incredible Hulk. With her dad once again influencing world affairs (see: Civil War) and Bruce Banner possibly returning to Earth for the first time in years, Betty has reason to make a re-appearance

Jane Foster and Friends – It seems that Thor and Jane aren’t feeling the romance anymore, but given the character’s importance to modern Thor comics, it wouldn’t be out of the question for Infinity War to start positioning her as the future Female Thor.

Aside from these sorts of old faces, there could also be some new heroes that come out of the woodwork to defend Earth. Moon Knight has been a character long rumored for the MCU, while characters like Nova are also fair game. Depending on all the battlegrounds the heroes have to cover, appearances from supernatural-themed characters like Blade or Ghost Rider would also be fun Easter eggs.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018. Other upcoming MCU movies include Thor: Ragnarok in theaters on November 3rd, Black Panther on February 16, 2018, 2017, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengersmovie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

