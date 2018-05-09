Adam Warlock Is Not in ‘Avengers 4’

On the heels of the largest ensemble film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s history, Avengers 4 will add a couple of characters to the mix, but the roster won’t include Adam Warlock.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, directors of Avengers: Infinity War and the still untitled Avengers 4, revealed that the Marvel character teased in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will remain a tease for the time being.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah [Adam Warlock]’s not showing up in our stories,” Joe Russo said. “Look, our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans. I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man […] a decade ago.”

While the title of Avengers 4 has definitively ruled out Infinity Gauntlet, the plot of Avengers: Forever might have some insight to offer as Adam Warlock’s story as it pertained to the Soul World might be left out. In fact, the Russo Brothers admit Avengers: Forever is the closest guess for the title of the upcoming film.

While Adam Warlock wont be joining the party, Captain Marvel will make her Avengers movie debut, while Hawkeye and Ant-Man will also get in on the ensemble fun after being sidelined for Avengers: Infinity War.

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019.

Leave your Marvel questions and thoughts in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.