‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Star Evangeline Lilly Reveals Which Character She Wants Wasp to Team Up With

Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) may not have been part of the epic battles of Avengers: Infinity War, but that isn’t stopping them from determining which Marvel heroes they want to cross paths with.

ComicBook.com was on hand during Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s official press conference, where Lilly was asked which characters she wants Wasp to team up with in Avengers 4 and other future movies. As Lilly explained, her answer has changed quite a bit since her early days in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for some very specific reasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I used to say, because I was asked this question prior to this movie, and I used to say it’d be fun to see The Wasp with the Hulk.” Lilly revealed. “Because she’s so teeny and he’s so giant. But then we did Giant-Man and The Wasp, so that’s out. I don’t know, but I just personally have an enormous crush on Okoye, and would love a chance to hang out with Danai [Gurira] as much as possible. So let’s just say that.”

With Okoye surviving into Avengers 4, fans will certainly be excited by Lilly suggesting that they should team up. But as she went on to say, she wants to entertain the possibility of it for another reason.

“Besides the fact that I am personally going to continue to keep the rumor and gossip about an all-female Avengers movie going,” Lilly continued.

Word of an all-female Marvel movie has been floating around since October of last year, when it was revealed that Thor: Ragnarok‘s Tessa Thompson had pitched the idea to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Fans have campaigned for it in the months since, with Feige suggesting that it could be a genuine possibility.

“It is an embarrassment of riches,” Feige explained back in February. “Even watching the audience at the Black Panther premiere respond to Lupita [Nyong’o], Letitia [Wright], and certainly Danai [Gurira] in their action sequences … you watch Danai spinning around in that casino, taking out dozens of people, and you go, ‘Of course you can make a whole movie about that!’”

“It is all about figuring out when and how,” Feige continued. “But by the way, many of them have already filmed additional scenes in upcoming movies, so some of that is gonna come sooner rather than later. All of them will be seen again.”