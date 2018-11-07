‘Avengers’ Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals Which Of His Co-Stars Are Naughty

While fans wait to see Benedict Cumberbatch in Avengers 4, the actor is busy promoting the next movie on his schedule — Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, an animated movie in which he voices the titular character.

In a sitdown interview with RadioTimes, Cumberbatch was in the spirit of Christmas enough to go through a list of several Marvel Cinematic Universe costars to place them either on the naughty list or the nice list.

“[Robert Downey Jr.] is naughty,very, very naughty.” Cumberbatch joked. “He’s actually incredibly generous and would go up to the nice list.”

He said that same about Doctor Strange co-star Rachel McAdams and the God of Mischief himself, Tom Hiddleston.

Who’s on the naughty list, you ask? Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan as well as Black Panther actor and Sherlock colleague Martin Freeman.

“[Chris Pratt] is naughty! Naughty, naughty, naughty,” Cumberbatch said. “[Karen Gillan] is so badass, I’d have to put her on the naughty list.”

“[Martin Freeman] is definitely on the naughty list. Watson’s very naughty,” Cumberbatch continued. “He couldn’t abide being on a nice list, he’d have to go on the naughty list.”

Last but not least, Cumberbatch didn’t hesitate to place Tom Holland on his naughty list, poking fun at the actor’s reputation of spoiling movies.

“Definitely on the naughty list, he can’t keep his trap shut,” Cumberbatch said.

Looking forward to next year’s Avengers 4 for Marvel Studios, it’s a project Cumberbatch is “thrilled” to be a part of.

“I was thrilled. Thrilled, thrilled, thrilled and thrilled with the pitch for the second film. And thrilled by the ingenuity of the whole thing,” Cumberbatch shared. “And to be in an audience and experience that was something else. I’ve been part of Sherlock, with a very famous cliffhanger. It’s a very brave thing for movies that are that big, bold and colorful.”

And sure, Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange technically died at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Regardless, the actor has teased he’ll be back.

“Oh, Strange? Just try to stop me,” Cumberbatch said. “That’s all kind of lined up as far as I’m aware, but who knows? I mean, you know, the problem is, how does he get out of where he’s at. But that’s the only thing. I’m bits of dust at the moment as far as I understand. So you really have to ask (Marvel Studios president) Kevin Feige. But as far as wanting to do it, yeah, I would love to go back into that role.”

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on home media. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.