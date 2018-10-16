Captain America Star Chris Evans Laughs Himself to Death in New Viral Meme

A new meme of unknown origins shows Avengers star Chris Evans laughing and getting increasingly lower before culminating in the death of Captain America. The tweet went viral, racking up more than 53,000 ‘likes’ and over 22,000 retweets.

LMAO WHO MADE THIS? pic.twitter.com/Am4vNv2bmQ — Isaiah Michael Frazier (@DevineDestinyy) October 11, 2018

The meme uses a panel from the Marvel comic books, where the superhero was shot and killed by an assassins’ bullet following his arrest after crossover series Civil War, where he opposed Avengers teammate Iron Man and the Superhuman Registration Act.

Evans, who wrapped filming on Avengers 4 last week, subsequently fulfilling his contract with Marvel Studios, inadvertently fueled speculation his star-spangled Avenger will be dying in the Infinity War sequel after publishing a sentimental tweet paying tribute to his eight-year tenure as the character.

“It was an emotional day to say the least,” Evans wrote in the Oct. 4 tweet. “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

The actor has since clarified the tweet, explaining at ACE Comic Con Saturday the tweet signified only the culmination of the first chapter of his time as the character.

“I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry,” Evans said.

“You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel. And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect but I am neither confirming or denying anything.”

Captain America has long been a frontrunner for the kill list come Avengers 4. Fans are worried the selfless and valiant super soldier will reach the end of the line in avenging and defending the universe from Thanos (Josh Brolin), bringing Captain America’s story to a close.

Evans has said only his contract expires with Avengers 4, alongside the contracts for Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. and Thor star Chris Hemsworth.

“The contract is done. A lot of our contracts are through,” Evans said on Good Morning America in April. “Myself, Downey, Hemsworth, we all kind of started roughly at the same time, and I think we all, through Avengers 4, kind of wrap it up. So at this point, I don’t know what’s next, but yeah, by 2019, that’s it.”

Asked if Evans will continue on as Captain America, Evans said only: “We’ll see, we’ll see.”

Avengers 4 opens May 3.

