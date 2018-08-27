‘Avengers 4’: Chris Evans Might Be Filming A Flashback

Captain America might be turning back the clock in the untitled fourth Avengers film if set photos are any indication.

A shoot for the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War has Steve Rogers actor Chris Evans on set for the Thanksgiving Eve production. It’s in east Atlanta, along the Metropolitan Parkway, but has some set details which point toward a flashback sequence for Marvel’s patriotic hero.

As seen in the photo on AJC, cars from the 40’s era where Captain America: The First Avenger took place were spotted up and down the road where production was underway. Of course, Rogers has plenty of reasons to think about or even wish to visit the past. Chief among them is the desire to see Peggy Carter once more.

Avengers 4 will provide a number of ways for Captain America to be seen in the past. The sequence may indeed be a flashback, possibly revealing details of the Tesseract as it contains an Infinity Stone, or sends Captain America to the past using the Time Stone which is yet to be revealed.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters May 4, 2018. The untitled Avengers sequel will follow Infinity War a year later, releasing on May 3, 2019. Between the two films, Ant-Man and The Wasp and Captain Marvel will serve as the next additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.