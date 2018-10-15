Chris Evans Says Last Captain America Line He Filmed in ‘Avengers 4’ Was Something Really Stupid

Avengers 4 star Chris Evans admitted his last moments performing as Captain America during reshoots had him saying something “really stupid.”

“It was something really stupid, it was something really dumb. Which I also probably can’t give away,” Evans said at ACE Comic Con when asked about his last line on Avengers 4.

Evans strained to recall specifics, but said only the line comes during a scene shared with Ant-Man star Paul Rudd.

“Well, you know, it was reshoots, so you’re doing these little picks and pops, and it’s just little things that they need,” Evans explained. “It might have been a line to Paul Rudd. He wasn’t there, but it was a stupid line. The line wasn’t memorable to me [laughs]. The day was more memorable than the line.”

The Captain America star then pantomimed digging himself into a hole.

Because films are typically shot out of order, Evans’ last recorded scene isn’t likely to be his last scene as Steve Rogers. Spoilery set photos leaked earlier this year showed Evans’ Captain America, sporting his Phil Coulson-crafted suit from 2012’s The Avengers, in battle with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and an apparently time-traveling Ant-Man.

Evans wrapped on the Avengers: Infinity War sequel last week, penning a sentimental tweet that has fueled speculation his tenure as the star-spangled Avenger has come to an end.

“It was an emotional day to say the least,” Evans wrote in the Oct. 4 tweet. “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

His contractual duties to Marvel Studios are fulfilled with Avengers 4, already an addendum to Evans’ original contract that was set to expire with Infinity War. Evans’ contract is up alongside Downey’s and Thor star Chris Hemsworth.

Evans previously told a Variety podcast it’s “tough to say” if Avengers 4 will be his last outing as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Part of you almost kind of thinks: Well, if we end on the right note… and I think it really kind of does. The scripts they have are really beautiful and really well written,” he said, adding of Marvel and the two-part Avengers, “they do such a good job.”

Avengers 4 opens May 3.