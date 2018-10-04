Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out That Captain America Dies in ‘Avengers 4′ Because of Chris Evans’ Goodbye Message

Marvel fans have been expecting Chris Evans to depart the Marvel Cinematic Universe for quite some time, though the reality of that can be hard to cope with. The actor took to Twitter to announce that he had wrapped his final day of shooting on Avengers 4.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

The heartfelt message immediately worried fans, as it not only reminded us that he likely wouldn’t be appearing in any more movies, but also felt like his character might suffer fatal consequences to solidify that he’d never return in any capacity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see what the internet is saying about his message!

And Send Tweet

Marvel: Okay, guys, Avengers 4 is big, so you’ve got to do your best from spoiling it.



Chris Evans: Hold up. I’m tweeting my emotional goodbye from the role of Captain America.



Marvel: Wait, what?



Evans: and send tweet



Marvel: pic.twitter.com/x9R6kUvcso — Walt (@UberKryptonian) October 4, 2018

Dead. Gone. Forever.

HOLY SH*T. y’all do realize that we’re going to have to watch steve or thor or tony, or all, die in avengers 4. we will never see some of them again. we’re actually going to watch our favs DIE. like,, forreal. dead. gone. forever. wtf????? — mari (@hemsthorth) October 4, 2018

Don’t Leave Us!

This finna be all of us in Avengers 4…



Don’t leave us Cap ? pic.twitter.com/YSj6BgPA89 — Nicole ☀️At Sunrise (@alamanecer) October 4, 2018

Rest In Peace

Rest in peace, Captain America.



With Chris Evans’ tweet, he is clearly set to die in next year’s ‘Avengers 4’. pic.twitter.com/Gaz8WyEGoa — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) October 4, 2018

“So…You’re Gonna Die”

So…



you’re gonna die in Avengers 4 pic.twitter.com/uEWDnB2o5H — Spooky Dan Casey (@DanCasey) October 4, 2018

Goodbye Forever

Chris Evans has wrapped filming of ‘Avengers 4,’ and sounds like he’s saying goodbye forever ? pic.twitter.com/fryfXVW7Or — Marvel Facts & News (@MarveIFacts) October 4, 2018

Marvel Comics Callback

Chris Evans has wrapped filming of ‘Avengers 4’ ?? pic.twitter.com/4uExcof1fK — Culture Crave ? (@CultureCrave) October 4, 2018

Spoilers

Congrats to Chris Evans for spoiling Avengers 4, mad respect — ? Goredon ? (@Gewgs) October 4, 2018

Need a Personal Day

i’m REALLY emotional about chris evans, avengers 4, and that being the last time we’ll see him as captain america. i need to take a personal day from work for the rest of the day and tomorrow — melyssa (@melyssawithay) October 4, 2018

Not Watching ‘Avengers 4’