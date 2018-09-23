Chris Hemsworth Has Apparently Already Finished His ‘Avengers 4’ Filming

It looks like Chris Hemsworth has already finished his addition filming for Avengers 4.

Late last week, the Thor actor revealed in a video shared to his Instagram story that he was headed to Atlanta to do some additional photography for Avengers 4, but today he updated that he was headed back to work on Men in Black.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, some fans were a bit confused as to how Hemsworth could do reshoots that quickly though some speculated that his work was very minimal — possibly just a few hours working dialogue — while others noted that if this the last Hemsworth needed to do for Avengers 4, it signaled the very end of his time as Thor as his contract would now be finished.

It is interesting that Hemsworth’s turnaround time for the additional filming was so short considering commentary from one of his co-stars, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, about what the point of the additional filming actually is.

“We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year,” Ruffalo told The Marvelists podcast.

He also indicated that directors Anthony and Joe Russo were themselves still working things out.

“I don’t even know that they really know exactly,” Ruffalo said. “Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

Hemsworth also isn’t the only actor who has wrapped up his work on the fourth Avengers film. Earlier this month Evangeline Lilly, who portrays Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared a photo of herself with a bottle of champagne to celebrate that she was “going home” having wrapped up her reshoots for the film. She confirmed earlier this year that she would appear in Avengers 4, albeit in a limited capacity.

“I will appear in Avengers 4,” Lilly explained. “Not very much, so don’t get your hopes up. Not going to be a ton. But I’m in there! And I’m proud to be in there, and I’m stoked to be in there.”

Are you excited for Avengers 4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.