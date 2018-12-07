Chris Hemsworth Upstages ‘Avengers 4’ Trailer Release with First Official ‘Men in Black: International’ Photo

Avengers: Endgame star Chris Hemsworth shared a new look Friday at his other high-profile project for 2019 — Men in Black: International — debuting the first official photo of Hemsworth’s own Agent H and partner Agent M (Thor: Ragnarok‘s Tessa Thompson).

The Thor star trades in Stormbreaker for a De-atomizer under director F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton, The Fate of the Furious).

Set in the same universe belonging to the trilogy that starred Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as galaxy protectors Agent J and Agent K, respectively, the new installment shifts the series’ focus internationally, with much of the action centered around London.

Hemsworth reunites with Marvel co-star Tessa Thompson and will be joined by Star Wars: The Phantom Menace star Liam Neeson in a position similar to the role played by Rip Torn in the first iteration of the Sony Pictures-backed franchise.

The spinoff previously added The Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star Rafe Spall to its cast.

Gray directs from a script by Iron Man scribes Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Men in Black series producers Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald again produce alongside series executive producer Steven Spielberg (Ready Player One).

The revamp, originally developed as a 23 Jump Street / Men in Black crossover that would have seen Jump Street stars Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum reprise their roles as undercover cops who would have since integrated into the MiB, will instead restart the franchise in a similar vein to the trilogy of Barry Sonnenfeld-directed blockbusters launched in 1997.

“We’re basically trying to put a lot of humor in to it like the previous ones. These are obviously some big big shoes to fill, so we’re working our butts off on it to make something pretty epic and fun,” Hemsworth told Variety.

“They’re trying to change up the locations, make it feel unique and different to the last ones as well. So I think you might even see some different countries, maybe. Some different cities than you’ve seen in the previous Men in Black movies.”

The franchise revival comes seven years after trilogy-closer Men in Black 3, which teamed Smith and Jones for a third and final time. Over the course of its lifetime, the series grossed more than $1.6 billion in global box office ticket sales.

Men in Black: International opens June 14.