Did Frank Grillo Just Tease Crossbones Return In ‘Avengers 4’?

Actor Frank Grillo recently took to Instagram to share a picture of Crossbones fighting Captain America. The post comes just a few short weeks after the actor shared another image of a Crossbones-themed Funko POP!

The picture seems to feature the two figures that make up a Marvel Legends two-pack due out this August from Hasbro.

“Uhhhhh…… ok,” the actor said with the photo. “I guess my life is complete.”

Although the picture itself doesn’t hint much, combined with his previous Crossbones toy-themed post just a few short weeks ago, it’s enough for fans to start speculating Rumlow’s potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a press tour after the release of Captain America: Civil War, Grillo hinted that we hadn’t seen the last of Crossbones.

Speaking with ABC News, the actor said, “You think he dies, don’t you? Did you see the body?” Smiling, Grillo later asked, “What did you see?”

“That happened last time. I’m not saying anything except that…you didn’t see a body.”

Since then, however, one of the last times he publicly spoke about his role Grillo did his best to downplay any rumors that suggest he’d be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Look, Marvel’s awesome,” Grillosaid last year. “I have a long-term contract with them and it’s a superhero movie, you never know. I don’t have any idea. I said that once before about two weeks ago and people jumped on that and thought I said Crossbones is back. No. That’s ridiculous. But we’ll see what happens. I’m not waiting for the phone to ring.”

“There’s nowhere for it to go, unless you’re Captain America or Iron Man,” he said. “They were talking about it, but I was like, ‘You know what? I’d just rather not do it.’ I’m so appreciative and grateful to have been a part of something that big.”

Grillo has frequently praised Marvel Studios, saying “it’s great to be part of Marvel.”

“I’m also a small part of the Marvel world, but to be a part of something like this, if anyone tells you that’s not a big deal, they’re lying,” Grillo said.

Do you think we’ll end up seeing Grillo’s Brock Rumlow in the MCU ever again or is the actor just excited he finally got his own Marvel Legends figure? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Ant-man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.