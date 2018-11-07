‘Avengers 4’ Director To Hold Question And Answer Session

Marvel fans have plenty of questions about the upcoming Avengers 4, and tomorrow fans will have a chance to ask them all to one of the directors in charge Joe Russo.

Joe and Anthony Russo are once again at the helm of Avengers 4, which will deliver the climax to this first phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If you’ve got some burning questions you can send them over to Joe as part of a new Q&A over on his new bar Duello’s Instagram. If you’ve got questions you can submit them to @SimoneArtsDistrict, and feel free to start doing that now.

“Joe is taking over the IG of his new cocktail bar @duellobar for an exclusive Q&A this Thursday, November 8 at 10am PT. Submit your questions to @SimoneArtsDistrict through the “Ask Me Anything” feature. Start asking, folks… #Duello”

Duello is found within Jessica Largey’s new restaurant Simone, which is in the Arts District building. Largey and Russo are business partners on the project, and you can find out more about Duello below.

“Nestled within SIMONE, the new restaurant from Chef Jessica Largey, Duello is a bar that pays homage to its home in Arts District, from acclaimed Edinburgh barman Iain McPherson. A whimsical, illustrated menu takes guests on a journey through various eras of the Arts District’s history, including a section of wine and sherry-based cocktails honoring its past as a wine producing region in the 1890s, Tiki and sour drinks referencing its citrus farming period in the 1920s, and cocktails inspired by the 1970s artists that gave the neighborhood its name. The final section includes modern drinks with esoteric ingredients and experimental flavor combinations, a tribute to the evolution of the Arts District as a true culinary destination. Duello serves as a distinct element of the restaurant while complementing the experience of SIMONE, offering the full food menu from Chef Largey alongside the beverage menu.”

As for Avengers 4, we’ve got loads of questions ourselves, including if any of those heroes we lost in Avengers: Infinity War are going to make it back to the land of the living. Characters like Spider-Man and Black Panther are pretty much a sure bet, as they have movies in active development, but who knows what will happen to some of the other characters like Star-Lord, Drax, Groot, Falcon, Winter Soldier, Scarlet Witch, and others.

Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3rd, 2019.