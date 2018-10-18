‘Avengers 4’ Directors Tease Marvel Fans to Look for Clues in New Photo

Avengers 4 is one of the most hotly anticipated Marvel Studios films coming in 2019, and the Russo Brothers are having some fun with the fans in this latest tease from the film.

Joe Russo shared a new image from the set of Avengers 4 with the caption “Look hard…”. The image shows Joe Russo sitting in a chair working on his laptop while surrounded with a bevy of items that don’t look out of place on a set. Thanks to @Jimmy2495 we know what the clues are, and it turns out there are four different As throughout the photo, adding up to Avengers 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Clever right?

The As are located towards the top right of the photo by the duct, in the ladder on the right, in the easel on the left, and by the camera on the far left. You can check out the solution below.

Four A’s.

A4

AVENGERS 4 You can’t hide anything from me. pic.twitter.com/MTk00CJRSH — Greywaren (@Jimmy2495) September 19, 2018

This doesn’t answer any mindbending questions of course, like who will survive after Avengers 4, or how the heroes will return to the life after Avengers: Infinity War, but it’s nonetheless entertaining.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.