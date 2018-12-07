‘Avengers 4: Endgame’ Teases Possible Hayley Atwell Cameo

Due to all of the devastation that occurred in Avengers: Infinity War, the trailer for Avengers: Endgame didn’t grace us with too many character appearances. However, one familiar face showed up that we weren’t expecting. The new trailer, which dropped this morning, shows Captain America (Chris Evans) glimpsing at a photograph of Peggy Carter, his first love. Carter (who is played by Hayley Atwell) first met Steve during the events of Captain America: The First Avenger.

After Cap “died” at the end of his first movie, Carter continued to do to great work protecting the world, even starting SHIELD. Throughout his life in the present day, Steve has spent much of his time thinking and talking about Carter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He visits a now-old Peggy during Captain America: The Winter Soldier, then sees the younger version of her when Scarlet Witch gets into his mind during Avengers: Age of Ultron. Sadly, she passed away during Captain America: Civil War.

Many fan theories have suggested that Steve will somehow reunite with Peggy during the events of Endgame. Some believe he won’t survive while others suggest that there will be some sort of shift in time that will send him back to the 1940s.

Since the Endgame trailer didn’t give us much, we have to assume the presence of Peggy’s photo has to have a deeper meaning. A tease that they’ll be reunited? A clue that Steve is going to sacrifice himself again?

As a huge Peggy fan I actually start full on crying as soon as Steve looked at her picture. But it also scares me, like WHY is he looking at it? Don’t tell me you’re sacrificing yourself Mr Rogers.. #AvengersEndgame — incorrect marvel (@incorrectmarvel) December 7, 2018

“As a huge Peggy fan I actually start full on crying as soon as Steve looked at her picture,” tweeted @incorrectmarvel, “But it also scares me, like WHY is he looking at it? Don’t tell me you’re sacrificing yourself Mr Rogers..” We agree that this moment must have greater significance than just some Steve nostalgia.

MY GIRL PEGGY’S BEEN DEAD FOR YEARS BUT SHE SOMEHOW MADE IT TO THE TRAILER IT’S WHAT SHE DESERVES — bettina ︽✵︽ (@hoevandyne) December 7, 2018

“My girl Peggy’s been dead for years but she somehow made it to the trailer,” tweeted @hoevandyne, “It’s what she deserves.” We love seeing the love for Peggy, who is the original badass woman in the MCU.

The folks at Marvel Studios could also just be pulling our heartstrings, reminding us what Captain America has lost over his many years. Peggy isn’t the only thing that’s gone from Steve’s life. The new trailer also solidifies that Cap’s beard is, in fact, dust.

What do you think about Peggy’s appearance in the Endgame trailer? Do you think Peggy and Steve will be reunited? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on April 26, 2019.