Captain Marvel is Ready to Fight in ‘Avengers 4’ Fan Poster

Fans are eagerly waiting for Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) to join up with the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers 4, and a new piece of fanart imagines just how awesome that could be.

A new piece from BossLogic, which you can check out below, imagines a pretty harrowing theoretical scene within Avengers 4. The poster, which you can check out below, shows Captain Marvel standing over an injured Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), her eyes glowing as she has an angry expression on her face.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The poster is pretty striking, with several fans even mistaking it for official art from the upcoming film. And with Captain Marvel expected to play a pretty major role in the MCU going forward, it definitely doesn’t seem out of the question that she could interact with “The First Avenger” — although hopefully not in as tragic of a context.

At the moment, it’s still unclear exactly what will happen in Avengers 4 – or what the film will be titled – but fans are more than eager to find out. And according to those working behind-the-scenes, both Captain Marvel and Avengers 4 will be pieces of a larger puzzle.

“Put yourself in our positions two years ago,” Avengers co-writer Stephen McFeely explained in a recent interview. “We’re looking at a blank wall, and it says Avengers 3, Ant-Man and [the] Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers 4. So there are four big shoeboxes, and we’re responsible for the bookends. As we’re going through deciding what we want to do, we have these two shoeboxes in the middle that you can either look at as burdens or opportunities.”

“My hope is the conversation you and I will have a year from now, you’ll have a sense of the choices we’ve made over the course of an entire year of Marvel movies,” McFeely continued. “There’s a relationship between them all.”

And for Captain Marvel, it sounds like that relationship will be something unique, as Avengers 4 sets to approach the character from a new angle.

“For us, with super powerful characters, it’s always about the flaw in the character.” co-director Joe Russo recently told ComicBook.com of the film’s approach to Captain Marvel. “‘How is the character human? How is the character accessible?’ I have a hard time with comic book characters, I did as a child, that were too powerful because I never feared for them, I never felt like I could relate to them. I think that’s why traditionally Batman is the most popular DC comic character, he’s human. So, it’s important for us when we’re working with uber-powerful characters, to understand their vulnerability on a psychological level.”

Are you excited to see Captain Marvel in Avengers 4? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.