First ‘Avengers 4’ Look Released at CineEurope

The first look at Avengers 4 was released by Marvel Studios on Wednesday at CineEurope.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige “served up some exclusive glimpses of the untitled fourth Avengers film,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, who was on hand for the unveiling. Details regarding the material have not yet been released, nor has the official title of Avengers 4. The reveal may have been promotional images or concept art, with the film still heavily in post-production and do for additional shoots in the fall.

The CineEurope event calls for all attendees to lock their phones away, meaning those in the crowd who saw the footage or images have not been able to make their way to Twitter just yet to share what they saw. As more information comes out regarding the first footage from Avengers 4, ComicBook.com will have updates.

Avengers 4 was not the only upcoming Marvel Studios flick on display at CineEurope on Wednesday. The first look at Captain Marvel was also unveiled, as the heroine played by Brie Larson was dubbed the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For now, no other details have surfaced.

@ManaByte CAPTAIN MARVEL featurette has been shown at CineEurope today. “Captain Marvel is about to take the lead in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe” pic.twitter.com/nD0ni97pm6 — Nikita Byrkin (@mrbyrkin) June 13, 2018

Someone in the featurette said, “Captain Marvel is about to take the lead in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe,” though the cast or crew member was not named.

Another Twitter user went straight to the social media platform to share their excitement for the Captain Marvel featurette having played.

[AHORA] el trailer de #CaptainMarvel HA SIDO EXHIBIDO EN LA #CineEurope2018 ! Ni bien se sepa algo más lo público. pic.twitter.com/HUgMVM4olB — MarvelFlix (@MarvelFlix) June 13, 2018

The tweet translates to, “The trailer Captain Marvel has been exhibited on the CineEurope 2018! As soon as something else is known about the public.”

Whether or not Marvel Studios intends to release the trailer online just yet is unknown. For comparison, the first teaser for Black Panther dropped on June 9, 2017, before the film was ultimately released in February of 2018. Captain Marvel is set for release in March of 2019.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.