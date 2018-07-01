New Avengers 4 Character Designs Reveal Hawkeye & Captain Marvel

Fans got their first look at the Avengers 4 cast in some leaked promo art, but new character art gives us an even better look at the cast, as well as new looks for Captain Marvel and Hawkeye.

The portraits showed up on social media, and as you can see most of the characters are in the same poses as the leaked Avengers 4 promo art. Hulk, Captain Marvel, Hawkeye, War Machine, Rocket Raccoon, Nebula, and Thanos are all present in the images, but in Captain Marvel’s case, there are two additional pieces of art that fans haven’t seen before.

The two images show Brie Larson in full costume, with the first of them having her facing forward with energy blasts ready to go. The second new image has her facing towards the right (your left), but some of that image is obscured by the Photoshop hud (these first surfaced on Weibo).

Fans also get a much better look at Hawkeye’s new costume, which is mostly black with gold accents. It is very much like his Ronin design from the comics, though it isn’t known if he’ll wear a full mask like that costume originally had. Odds are he won’t, but they could at least slip a nod to it in before the credits roll.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

As for Captain Marvel, you can find the current description for the film below.

“The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.