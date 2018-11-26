‘Avengers 4’ Fan Poster Imagines Hulk Busting Out Of Hulkbuster Armor

It was one of the most anticipated moments of Avengers: Infinity War that never happened. Fans were hoping that by the end of Thanos’ rampage on Earth, the Hulk would bust of the Hulkbuster to save the day. They crafted the plot beautifully — although the Hulk appeared in the first few minutes, he refused to bust out of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner for the remainder of the film.

The team at Funko even went the length to produce a 6″ toy as a part of their wildly popular POP! line to be exclusively distributed at Gamestop stores worldwide.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since the climatic moment didn’t happen during the events of Infinity War, fans are already chomping at the bit to see it in next year’s Avengers 4. One Marvel Cinematic Universe super fan took to Reddit to share their fan poster showing the momentous occasion.

Posted to the /r/MarvelStudios subreddit, user /u/sirvante70 pictured the Hulk getting his rematch with Thanos after exploding out of Tony Stark’s Hulkbuster armor. The fan-created poster includes the title Avengers: Annihilation, a potential title fan blogs have been speculating will be the official name of the upcoming Russo Brothers flick.

Ruffalo previously spoke to the situation on The Marvelists podcast, saying the creative team kept going back and forth on how to end the movie with Banner.

“We went back and forth a lot on how to end the movie with Banner, and do we repeat the Hulk coming at the last minute or do we try something new?” Ruffalo says. “And I think at that point we were all thirsting to have Banner be his own hero for once.”

Ruffalo continued on to explain that the conflict was one started out of the events of Joss Whedon’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

“There’s a conflict brewing between banner and Hulk that’s been going on since the beginning and it all came out of this question that Joss Whedon asked me when Hulk gets the fairy dust from Scarlet Witch sprinkled on him in Avengers 2,” Ruffalo reflected. “Joss asked ‘What is Hulk afraid of?’ And that was a hard thing for me to answer, because what is the strongest, fiercest thing in the universe afraid of? What could he possibly?”

“And then I realized its Banner. The only thing Hul is afraid of is Banner. And so that’s become something we’ve been riffing on since Avengers 2. We played with a lot in Ragnarok, and it continues to be teased out in Infinity War 1 and Infinity War 2.”

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.