‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Theory Says Real Reason Hulk Is Hiding Is Because He’s Ashamed

In Avengers: Infinity War, the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe needed all the help they could get in the fight against Thanos. Unfortunately, they lost a heavy hitter early on when the Mad Titan decisively defeated the Hulk.

After that moment, Bruce Banner retook control of their body and he couldn’t coax the Hulk out to help in the battles at New York City and Wakanda. A new fan theory tries to decode the reason why, pointing back to the events of Thor: Ragnarok and previous Hulk appearances in the MCU.

Hulk’s absence possibly secured the Avengers’ loss in the fight to preserve life in the universe. Banner attempted to make up for his deficiencies by donning Tony Stark’s Hulkbuster armor, but he was still no match for Thanos once he entered the Wakandan battlefield.

Co-director Joe Russo spoke at a recent screening event for Collider where he revealed why Thanos was able to defeat the Hulk so easily in the beginning of the movie.

“I would say that he’s just that powerful,” said Joe Russo. “You didn’t see him actively use the Power Stone in the fight. I think ultimately the way we looked at that fight and the way we talked about it with our stunt team when we were executing it was Hulk is obviously very powerful but he’s a little mindless in his fighting style. It’s aggressive. It’s pummeling. Thanos is the Genghis Khan of the universe. He’s a very skilled fighter and equally as strong. So when you put those two up against each other, the more skilled fighter is going to win. Which is why Hulk has a moment where he overpowers Thanos, but ultimately Thanos is smarter.”

Hopefully Hulk fares better when he gets another chance at the Mad Titan in Avengers 4, scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 3, 2019.