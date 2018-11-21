NFL Quarterback Blames ‘Avengers’ Villain Thanos for Wide Receiver Injuries

The Oakland Raiders have not had a great season under Jon Gruden’s first tenure as coach. Quarterback Derek Carr has lost many of his offensive weapons to injury and trades while defensive powerhouse Khalil Mack was also dealt to the Chicago Bears at the beginning of the season. And there’s seemingly one purple alien to blame.

Carr addressed the blows the team has suffered, making an apt comparison to Avengers: Infinity War in the process, according to ESPN reporter Paul Gutierrez.

Derek Carr, on his WR corps, which have lost Amari Cooper to trade and Jordy Nelson, Martavis Bryant and Brandon LaFell to injury this season: “It’s like Thanos snapped his finger and they all disappeared.” //t.co/HhQ9QIYxGi — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) November 19, 2018

To be fair, if Thanos did snap his finger and all that the Raiders lost were a few wide receivers and not half of their starters, they’d probably be in great shape to make an end-of-season push for a playoff spot.

And though injury has played a toll on the team, it’s coach Jon Gruden who is partially responsible for exchanging the talents of the Raiders’ two best players for draft picks, shipping out Mack and Amari Cooper in trades. In response to Gutierrez’ tweet, one fan made an epic image of Gruden as the Mad Titan, as if he were directly responsible for the Raiders’ woes:

Of course, if Thanos were a football fan, he’d probably wield the Reality Stone in favor of leaving his favorite team alone. And let’s be fair, if the Mad Titan was a fan of any team, it’s likely the Minnesota Vikings. He does look good in purple, after all.