‘Avengers 4’ Fan Art of Iron Man Killing Thanos Goes Viral

Marvel fans can’t contain their excitement for Avengers 4, and continue to create some pretty awesome artwork and trailers dedicated to keeping the hype of Avengers: Infinity War alive, until the sequel arrives in theaters next summer.

Today we have a piece of Avengers 4 fan art that has quickly gone viral – and with good reason. The impressive image shows Tony Stark / Iron Man finally correcting the mistake that Thor made with Thanos in the Battle of Wakanda!

As you can see, in this fans’ version of Avengers 4, Iron Man isn’t taking any chances – which means only taking headshots at Thanos! The callback here is of course the fact that in Infinity War, Thor used his new axe Stormbreaker to strike down Thanos – only he didn’t aim correctly, and only hit the Mad Titan in the heart, instead of severing his head. That moment has been become one of the more debated parts of Avengers: Infinity War, as fans wonder if Thor should be blamed for the sorry state of the MCU.

While the art by @ultraraw26 is good, the nature of the image and the reactions to its themes and implications seem to be what are catapulting this particular piece of fan art to viral status. The comments fans are pretty wittily spot-on, as you can see in the sampling below:

“Woww…., it’s so dark. You’re sure you’re not from the DC Universe ?” –Danar.ro

“It’s far better if thor did this. Thor suffer enough he need revenge. For the fact everyone can behead thanos if he get weaken. No one can solo thanos and get win. Only thor and hulk can do that maybe captain marvel can do that too.” –robertushaposan

“who made this picture? this is impossible. it won’t happen 😂. cause if it does, then stan lee has successfully destroyed one of the best villains he ever made in his career.” –bounty_hunter19

“Make one with Black panther or bucky holding the head. Seems more like their move. Sweet work tho” –xclueless_boix

Of course, while we fully expect Thanos to be taken down in Avengers 4 (if he doesn’t join forces with the heroes), but Iron Man ripping his head off definitely seems like something better suited for the DC Extended Universe. It’s definitely a little too far away from what one expects form a Disney movie. What do you think about it?

