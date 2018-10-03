Marvel Fan Notices ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Reference in ‘Captain America: Civil War’

One of the best parts of the Marvel Studios movies is seeing how everything ties in together, from SHIELD and Hydra to the Sokovia Accords. Events from one film can affect many different storylines throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One fan notices a seemingly inconsequential reference from Captain America: Civil War that shows up later when Tony Stark tries to help out his young protégé in Peter Parker, offering some help for his collegiate future.

As evidenced by the events of Spider-Man: Homecoming, the Iron Man has no problem aiding Parker’s superheroics, but it’s clear he has a preference for the young man’s career. And it’s very clear that Tony understands it’s all about who you know, as he’s willing to exploit his pull at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

After all, when has a Stark been unwilling to exploit a bit of nepotism? Stark just spent a fortune on funding a ton of research projects. Accepting a student of his choice is the least MIT could do.

And though Parker might be willing to take advantage of those connections in the future, it’s obvious that he’s rather dedicated to helping people and isn’t exactly thinking about his academic future.

Of course, all that might be fore naught considering the end of Avengers: Infinity War, when Parker fades from existence at the hands of Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet. Most fans might realize that Spider-Man’s actual death is very unlikely, considering that Marvel Studios is currently in production on the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to be the first film to be released after Avengers 4, meaning that Parker has a very good chance of being revived after the devastation of Avengers: Infinity War.

Actor Tom Holland “accidentally” revealed the film’s title on social media, causing some fans to wonder if the spoiler was just trolling when he was at ACE Comic Con in Seattle.

“I just got sent the new script for a film I might do this summer, and I might have accidentally revealed the title of the movie,” Holland said, later clarifying, “It’s called Spider-Man: Far From Home.“

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed the reasoning for going with that title in a recent interview with ComicBook.com.

“We start filming early July,” Feige said. “We film in London. We shot first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Hopefully fans learn about Peter Parker’s college choices when Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 5, 2019.