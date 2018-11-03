‘Avengers 4’ to Bring Back ANOTHER Deceased Marvel Character

It seems someone else from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s past is making their way back in Avengers 4 according to Michael Grillo.

Spoilers possibly incoming for Avengers 4, so don’t look if you don’t want to know.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Grillo was part of a panel at the Austin Film Festival with screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely when he touched on the experience of filming Avengers 4. That included him speaking about one particular character from Doctor Strange, specifically the Ancient One, who was played by Tilda Swinton (via Super Bro Movies). During his talk, he was commenting on the difficulty of scheduling and filming, and said “when we got Tilda Swinton, she was just a 1-day availability”

That might be a surprise to those who saw Doctor Strange. Swinton’s Ancient One died by that film’s end, so it remains to be seen how exactly she will appear. Will it be a flashback, or possibly something only possible in the realm of magic, possibly meeting Strange in the afterlife after he fades out of existence Perhaps it is something akin to Black Panther, where T’Challa can visit past people who have held the title.

We’re not sure how it will go down, but having the Ancient One back in any scenario should make for an interesting sequence, that we know for sure.

We also know Frank Grillo’s Crossbones is appearing in the film, who bit it in Captain America: Civil War. For him, though it will only be in a flashback sequence, so he isn’t being revived. Same goes for Quicksilver, who died in Avengers: Age of Ultron and is most likely not returning.

Fans are also interested to see how the heroes who faded away in Avengers: Infinity War make a return to the living, a list that includes heroes like Falcon, Groot, Winter Soldier, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Drax, and more. We figure Spidey and Black Panther are safe bets to return being that they have upcoming sequels, but with Marvel, you really just don’t ever know.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.