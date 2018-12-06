‘Avengers 4’s Mark Ruffalo is Excited About ‘Captain Marvel’ Just Like the Rest of Us

Literally everyone is excited for the next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie! Captain Marvel, the first MCU film to feature a woman in the titular role (that isn’t shared with a man) has people hyped, even the MCU actors.

Mark Ruffalo, who is best known to Marvel fans as The Hulk/Bruce Banner, shared his excitement for the film on Twitter earlier today.

All it takes is three green hearts to know the strongest Avenger is rooting for you. (Although, it might be safe to assume Carol Danvers will be usurping him of that title very soon.)

Ruffalo will probably have to wait until the premiere to see the movie since he can’t be trusted with secrets (his most endearing quality). Nonetheless, the actor sure loves supporting his friends in the MCU. This week, he also gave a shout-out to Don Cheadle (War Machine) and Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) on their birthdays.

How lucky are we that these two amazingly talented guys were born the same day? Happy birthday, @doncheadle and @chadwickboseman! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/NnT5i15KbL — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 29, 2018

The 100-day Captain Marvel tweet shared by Ruffalo was from three days ago, so we’re down to a cool 97 days before finally getting to see Brie Larson as the iconic comics hero.

While Bruce Banner probably won’t be making an appearance in Captain Marvel (he was hanging out with Betty Ross at Harvard in 1995), we might get a glimpse of the characters together onscreen in Avengers 4. Banner/Hulk survived the Thanos snap, and thanks to the epic post credits scene in Infinity War, we know Nick Fury has sent for Danvers’ help.

Technically, the upcoming Avengers film won’t be the first time Ruffalo and Larson have worked together. Back in 2004, the actress played a small part in 13 Going On 30, the Jennifer Garner led rom-com that put Ruffalo on the map as an all time dreamboat.

Ruffalo has other projects in the works besides the upcoming Marvel flick. It was recently announced that he’ll be playing Robert Bilott in an upcoming Todd Haynes film. You can also catch him in 2019’s Newsflash, which he’s starring in alongside Seth Rogen and Logan Lerman.

Larson also has some projects coming out after the Marvel films are released. In 2020, you can see her in Deston Daniel Cretton’s next film, Just Mercy. The director has worked with Larson before on Short Term 12 and The Glass Castle. Their next collaboration will also star MCU alum Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther, Creed II).

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel will finally be released in theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.