Marvel Fan Imagines Saddest ‘Avengers 4’ Mid-Credits Scene Ever

Marvel fans are already preparing to feel all kinds of emotions during Avengers 4, but one fan-made suggestion about the film might already be bringing the waterworks.

Reddit user ZeromusPrime recently suggested one option for the film’s mid-credits scene, which would forgo some sort of usual tease in favor of an “In Memoriam” card for Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans). You can check out a mock-up of what that would look like below.

Even if Avengers 4 doesn’t come to a close that way, there’s definitely something heartbreaking about seeing the card, especially with the recent hub-bub about Steve Rogers’ endgame. A recent tweet from Evans has been interpreted by many to mean that Cap will die in Avengers 4, something that the actor has since had to explain.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler,” Evans said during a recent convention appearance. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry. You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel. And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect but I am neither confirming or denying anything.”

No matter what exactly happens to Cap in the film, it sounds like Evans has some pretty high praise for the project.

“There’s just nothing that I can say but there’s so much good stuff…there’s so many good things,” Evans revealed. “I mean, I guess all I can say is if Marvel has proven anything it’s just that they know what they’re doing. They know what they’re doing. I don’t think they’ve missed a beat. Their worse mistakes are other studios’ like biggest blessings you know what I mean? Like, they don’t miss, they don’t miss, and they have not missed with this one and it really is just an incredible culmination of this unbelievable tapestry of…I mean, how many individual series is it? Is it like, what six, seven individual parts coming together.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.