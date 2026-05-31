Surprise Return of One of the MCU’s Most Powerful Villains Addressed 2 Years After Death

We should all know by now that death in Marvel movies doesn’t always mean anything, and if one MCU star gets their way, a major villain will shrug off their death to return in the future. The MCU has already used loopholes and narrative conceits to resurrect Thanos, Loki, Red Skull, and Yellowjacket, and Ultron is returning in 2026 for VisionQuest. So it’s not exactly unprecedented. And now, the actor behind one of the most powerful MCU villains of all is hinting they’d be up to return too.

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Emma Corrin played the terrifyingly powerful Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine, sibling to Professor X, and ruler of the Void, who was capable of turning people inside out with the click of a finger. Problematically, Nova was disintegrated at the end of the movie when the heroes combine to destroy the Time Ripper, saving Deadpool’s universe, but with Marvel there’s always a way back. Corrin spoke to Variety and revealed they would return as Cassandra: “I absolutely would, 100%. I think her story’s not over. I would like to see a Professor X and Cassandra Nova bonding film — a sibling comedy like Step Brothers. Make it happen! Internet, do your thing!” You heard them, get it done.

Emma Corrin Felt Like an Imposter on Deadpool & Wolverine

Coming into an established branch of such a huge franchise is bound to be daunting for anyone, but doing so opposite stars as big as Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans, Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum, and Jennifer Garner has to have been even more so. Emma Corrin also revealed to Variety that they felt like something of an outsider when they came to set, which isn’t surprising given how early the role came in their career after their breakout in The Crown: “I felt like I was at some kind of theme park all the time because things were just so overwhelming, and I was like, ‘This cannot be real. I must be walking around with a visitor’s pass. Like, I can’t belong here.’”

Luckily, the leads and director Shawn Levy “made it feel like a small thing, not this massive scary thing,” and made sure to make the transition into such a big time production easier: “They did so much to make me feel like I was stepping into something that wasn’t daunting at all but was just like a playground. And it really felt like that. Especially with Cassandra, because I was in such a position of power as a character.”

If Corrin gets their way, Cassandra’s return could deliver on the unfinished business between the mutant and her brother. She was a great villain in Deadpool & Wolverine – not least because of Corrin’s disarmingly calm performance – but her being annexed off away from the X-Men meant we missed the opportunity for her comics story with her brother to come to screen. Sir Patrick Stewart’s long-term future as Professor X looks unlikely after Avengers: Doomsday, but that doesn’t mean the next actor to play the younger Charles couldn’t eventually meet a variant of Corrin’s Cassandra (played again by Corrin). That’s the kind of stunt casting Marvel loves, and it would guarantee another great performance.

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