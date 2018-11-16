‘Avengers 4’ Fan Art Imagines Hilarious and Fitting Movie Title

Fans certainly aren’t stopping guessing what the subtitle will be for Avengers 4, even as the options have gotten more and more ridiculous.

Reddit user SpiralArc recently mocked up their suggestion for the Avengers 4 title, which posits that the film might be titled Avengers: CTRL + Z. Of course, this is a play on the keyboard command for “undo”, something that any Marvel fan might be wishing for after the harrowing events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Of course, countless theories have come to life suggesting exactly how the Avengers would undo Thanos snapping the universe in half, even as the film’s screenwriters have made that seem unlikely.

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Christopher Markus said earlier this year. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this way,” Stephen McFeely echoed. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

And regardless of whatever the title for Avengers 4 ends up being (with the most recent possibility being Avengers: Annihilation), it sounds like the film will be paving new ground in terms of Marvel storytelling.

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics in particular that would have value.”

“Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we’re comic book fans,” Joe Russo said. “I have no interest as a director in telling a story that’s already been told or in seeing one that’s already been told. If I know all the events story as they’re going to happen then what’s the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man One a decade ago.”

