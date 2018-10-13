‘Avengers 4’: Karen Gillan Says She Didn’t Get a Script

Nebula star Karen Gillan says she was never given an Avengers 4 script.

“I didn’t even get a script for the movie, so I’m looking forward to just seeing the movie and knowing what the hell is going on and how my scenes fit into the overall context,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star said at ACE Comic Con Saturday. “I think it’s gonna be pretty great, though.”

Marvel Studios is notorious for keeping plot details tightly under wraps, as the Disney-owned studio did with the highly secretive Avengers: Infinity War, which integrated anti-spoiler messages into its promotional campaign.

Gillan’s co-stars, Vision star Paul Bettany and Mantis star Pom Klementieff, admitted to MTV they “know nothing” about Avengers 4. Bettany said directors Anthony and Joe Russo even supplied him with a faux script that he was forced to read in a locked-down room.

“I read the script and then the Russo Brothers rung me up and said, ‘What’d you think?’ I said, ‘Oh, it’s great,’ and they went, ‘that’s not the script,’” Bettany said. “And I went, ‘what?’ They went, ‘oh, it’s got lots of different — it’s got a different ending, it’s got different turns in it, certain people die that don’t die.’”

When offered the real script, Bettany declined.

“I said, ‘What happens at the end of this one?’ and Joe just said, ‘I think me and Anthony are going to have to leave town,’” Bettany said. “So that’s what, we knew it was bad.”

Hulk star Mark Ruffalo, famously loose-lipped and known for frequently but inadvertently dropping spoilers, said its cast are kept in the dark as the Russos and screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus rework the movie following a second round of reshoots that freshly wrapped Friday.

“We don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year,” Ruffalo told a Marvel podcast early last month.

“I don’t even know that they really know exactly,” Ruffalo said of the creative team. “Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

Gillan previously let slip Nebula, one of the last-surviving super-beings following Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) snap that devastated half of all life in the universe, will get a “new BFF” in the Infinity War sequel.

“I can’t tell you. I can’t. I promise you it’s brilliant and unexpected and just so good,” she told Fandango. “I don’t know about any frenemies. She is on a clear mission, as everybody is, to deal with someone with a glove, and I think that is the most important issue. So I think people are grouping together to take care of this task.”

Avengers 4 opens May 3.