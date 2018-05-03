Why ‘Avengers 4’ Has To Bring Back Quicksilver

If there is one hero the Avengers really need in the untitled Avengers 4, it’s Quicksilver.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow! Major spoilers!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanos got his way before Avengers: Infinity War came to an end. He assembled each of the Infinity Stones, put them in his Infinity Gauntlet, and snapped his fingers to erase half of the beings in the universe. In Avengers 4, the most valuable available hero might be Quicksilver!

Let’s say the title of Avengers 4 turns out to be Avengers: Forever… The comic book story by the same name saw heroes from different timelines being plucked from the existence and brought to the present to unite against a common enemy. With half of the Avengers heroes either dead or seemingly erased from existence, it seems clear that some are going to be brought back in one way or another. If the remaining heroes can find a time to go snatch Quicksilver and bring him to the present, he will certainly come in handy.

Think about it: who else is fast enough to snatch the Infinity Gauntlet or the Infinity Stones from Thanos without the Mad Titan catching on and stopping them immediately? With Quicksilver, the team in space would have had plenty of time to rip the golden glove from the Mad Titan’s grasp before Star-Lord’s outburst which lead to trillions wiped from existence.

In some circumstances, Quicksilver is also capable of traveling through time using his speed. If he were somehow resurrected, he might be the one responsible for linking up with heroes from the past and bringing them to the present to unite against Thanos. The only other option presented to audiences so far would be to retrieve the Time Stone but the Avengers don’t know where Thanos is so it would be quite an undertaking to begin with. Should they find another way to travel through time or acquire the Time Stone, there is no reason not to bring Quicksilver back to life.

Do you think Quicksilver should be brought back to life in Avengers 4? Leave your thoughts in the comment section or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.