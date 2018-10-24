‘Avengers 4’: More Evidence Points To Pepper Potts Suiting Up As Rescue

Some seem to believe that Pepper Potts will make an appearance in Avengers 4, and a new image lends even more credence to that theory.

A new image has surfaced of the Hero Vision toy line from Avengers 4, and it features several groups of characters in their new space-inspired costumes. The image is a bit fuzzy but on the left side features Thor, Rocket Raccoon, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and Iron Man, but it also features one additional character that is clad in purple and features armor much like Tony’s.

Many are believing this to be Pepper Potts in her Rescue armor, as she features a similar energy blast to Iron Man’s. There are also several other characters shown in the bottom left corner, but it’s hard to make out exactly who they are. They appear like they could be Thanos but we’re not sure. You can check out the full image below and a clearer image right here.

This is the latest in the Rescue rumors, as recently Pepper Potts actress Gwyneth Paltrow posted a photo behind the scenes of Avengers 4 where she has on a motion capture suit. She did survive Thanos’ universe changing snap, and the Avengers could use all the help they can muster against Thanos. As we saw in Iron Man 3, she’s also no stranger to kicking ass, so she would be a great addition to the team here.

Paltrow has played the character of Pepper since the original Iron Man in 2008 and has made additional appearances in Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Paltrow will reprise the role in Avengers 4. Avengers 4 also stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.