‘Avengers 4’: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Photos From Robert Downey Jr.’s Base Camp

After the dour ending of Avengers: Infinity War, fans have been wondering the fate of their favorite superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ll find out when Avengers 4 premieres next year, but it seems like Pepper Potts and Tony Stark will be going strong.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is on set for Avengers 4 reshoots, posting photos from behind the scenes on her Instagram account. After showing a glimpse at Robert Downey Jr.‘s elaborate base camp, she posted a selfie with her co-star and onscreen beau. Take a look:

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram Lunchtime #pepperony A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Sep 14, 2018 at 11:55am PDT

Paltrow made a minor appearance as Pepper in Avengers: Infinity War, showing her relationship with Tony is going strong as the two prepared to tie the knot before rudely interrupted by an alien invasion. Iron Man flew off into space leaving his fiancé worried, though it seems like they’ve patched things up.

In fact, if Paltrow’s own comments hold true, it seems like they’ll have another addition to their budding family during the events of Avengers 4. Paltrow revealed as much in an interview found in the official Avengers: Infinity War magazine released earlier this year.

“Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together,” Paltrow said. “She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”

View this post on Instagram Blending in with @robertdowneyjr base camp today #mcu #pepperony A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Sep 14, 2018 at 7:47am PDT

This lends credence to the theory that the next major Marvel Studios crossover will include elements of time travel, giving Earth’s Mightiest Heroes an opportunity to clean up the mess left by Thanos in the previous film.

But it turns out that the ending might not even be set in stone yet. As revealed by Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, the additional photography currently being done is meant to wrap up the story.

“Well we’re doing reshoots starting in September,” Ruffalo said on the Marvelists podcast. “And then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour. Then you guys will get the second installment. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

Ruffalo said that directors Joe and Anthony Russo and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely continue to tweak the story, even during the course of filming.

“I don’t even know that they really know exactly,” Ruffalo said. “Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.