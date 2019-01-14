‘Avengers 4’ Is Casting for a Butt Double

If you’ve ever had a wish to be in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, and think you’ve got the goods to (literally) back it up, then this is the announcement you’ve been waiting for: Avengers 4 needs a butt, and it might be yours!

A casting call has gone out in Georgia (USA) for “Photo Double” who will work on an “exciting project.” The title of the film is “Mary Lou,” aka the Avengers: Infinity War (and Avengers 4) working title. The measurements for the body double seem to imply a stand-in for Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, and the requirement of a photo displaying “full body shot of your back side (Wearing ALL BLCK, legging or yoga pants- must be form fitting),” seems to imply it’s for a Marvel movie “money shot,” likely during one of Widow’s action moments.

Body doubles are nothing new in Hollywood, as even an actress as renowned for her beauty as Scarlett Johansson sometimes uses a substitute who has assets that are more camera-friendly than a star’s. At this stage in her life and career, Johansson shouldn’t have to worry about such matters — especially when it’s a case of satisfying the frivolous requirements of Marvel movie titillation. Here’s hoping she finds a double that will do her proud.

The MCU has practically made a brand requirement out of showing off the bodies of its heroes and heroines. The latter case is nothing new — as comics have pretty much always sexualized their female characters — but the MCU has been progressive(?) in the way that it’s put its man-meat on constant display, with actors like Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Chris Pratt all popping off their shirts for some lingering camera shots. It’s almost poetic that while the boys still have to do all the work and crazy nutrition regiment required to show off their abs, the girls are delegating those obligations to other working professionals.

Be on the lookout for this body double’s big break, when Avengers 4 hits theaters.

