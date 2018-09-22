Marvel Studios Co-President Baffled by ‘Avengers 4′ Directors’ New Photo

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are thirsty for any and all insight into the upcoming Avengers 4, but Marvel Studios has been keeping the project on tightly locked down. It’s become common knowledge that even the MCU’s biggest stars don’t know what Avengers 4 is about, despite the fact that they’re in the movie — and now we’re apparently learning that even Marvel Studios’ top execs don’t know what’s going on with the film!

I’m looking hard but cannot figure out what’s in the photo. And @Russo_Brothers won’t tell me. — Louis D’Esposito (@louisde2) September 20, 2018



That tweet came from Marvel Studios co-president Louis D’Esposito, who seems to be expressing the same exact frustrations as many other Marvel fans right now. Whether he truly knows nothing or is simply trolling fans, we’ll leave to you to decide.

This latest Avengers 4 intrigue/anguish came from a cryptic post that Avengers 4 directors The Russo Bros. recently made, which depicted the film’s set and invited fans to uncover some sort of secret buried in the image. That little provocation led to Marvel fans creating theories of what the Avengers 4 teaser image was hiding, with most fans settling on that objects in the image were somehow arranged to spell out or give hint to the official Avengers 4 title. That little scavenger hunt hasn’t turned up any big reveals, but it has managed to inspire a pretty funny line of Avengers 4 title mystery memes.

The Russo Bros. have been like The Riddler when it comes to keeping fans busy with clues and riddles about Avengers 4‘s plot and twists, all the while using that blanket of rampant fan theories and discussion to run out the clock on spoiler leaks as they finish production on the movie. In fact, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo has revealed that the current reshoots on Avengers 4 are meant to finish the film. That means The Russo Bros. have been keeping the overall vision of the film relegated to a very limited circle, indeed.

