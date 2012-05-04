‘Avengers’ Theme Song Metal Cover Has Us Ready For ‘Avengers 4’

The wait for Avengers 4 has been a brutal one on fans, and there's still a ways to go before it ends. Marvel Studios won't set the much-anticipated blockbuster out until May 2019, so fans are finding ways to cope with the pain.

As it turns out, RichaadEB is one such fan, and the popular guitarist has got a track metal heads can crank up until Avengers 4 finally rears its head.

Over on Youtube, fans can find the musicians special cover of the Avengers theme. The track, which was originally composed by Alan Silvestri, is given a new sound thanks to Rich. So, if a good guitar solo gets you going, this track will help you prepare for the next Avengers flick.

As you can see above, the track is a high-paced one, and it shows off Rich's technical skill. The cover sees the Youtuber playing various guitars while a backing track plays. At points, Rich can be seen using a whammy bar to bring out certain notes, and his fret tapping towards the end will make any Coheed & Cambria lover happy.

If you're a fan of this cover, you can buy it via online retailers like iTunes and Amazon. The track is also available to stream via Spotify, and Rich's Youtube channel can be found here.

While this cover won't make Avengers 4 hit theaters any faster, it will get fans thinking about the film's soundtrack. Marvel Studios is precise in everything it does, and scoring has never been tabled. Nowadays, fans are starting to make bets on what kind of music the first Avengers 4 trailer will have. A recent rumor has suggested "Dust and Light" by Twelve Titans Music could be the backing track, and audiences will remember it from its use in The Hobbit trilogy. However, for now, it seems fans will have to wait until the debut trailer drops to learn whether this rumor has any truth to it.

So, are you a fan of the metal makeover? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

