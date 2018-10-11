Marvel

The Funniest ‘Avengers 4’ Title Guesses

By

The Avengers 4 title remains a mystery but the hilarious guesses continue to flow on social media.

After Mark Ruffalo trolled the entire world with a fake delivery of the Avengers 4 title on The Tonight Show last week, the Bruce Banner actor followed it up with a tweet regarding the title. Without actually revealing it, Ruffalo used the buzz of Avengers 4 as an opportunity to remind Americans to head to the polls and vote.

With all of the Avengers 4 title madness which has ensued since, several entertaining “guesses” have popped up. For example…

The guess from Twitter user Giselle Evans plays with Ruffalo’s fake reveal of the title on The Tonight Show which not only covered his mouth with a black bar but had a loud “beep” sound play for viewers from home and the live audience. Avengers: Beep is obviously the title.

Then, there are the more pessimistic fans using appropriate photos for their mindset.

Avengers 4 was originally dubbed “Avengers: Infinity War – Part II” but the title was dropped and Marvel Studios president says its actually name is a spoiler. If it does turn out to simply be a Part II, the fans would inevitably feel duped.

Then, there are other Disney properties which could have already revealed the title.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi introduced a broken down Luke Skywalker who told Rey, “This is not going to go the way you think,” which Player One filled in as the film’s subtitle.

Fans, actually, are tearing the characters apart with some pessimistic jabs.

Using footage from Thanks For Sharing and Avengers: Infinity War, Bruce Banner is now making out with Tony Stark’s fiance Pepper Potts, providing the title: Avengers 4: Furious Fiance.

Then, there’s just a list of popular titles which it can borrow from other franchises.

Avengers 4 is set to release in theaters on May 3, 2019. It will be preceded by Captain Marvel in March and followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home in July.

