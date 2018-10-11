The Funniest ‘Avengers 4’ Title Guesses

The Avengers 4 title remains a mystery but the hilarious guesses continue to flow on social media.

After Mark Ruffalo trolled the entire world with a fake delivery of the Avengers 4 title on The Tonight Show last week, the Bruce Banner actor followed it up with a tweet regarding the title. Without actually revealing it, Ruffalo used the buzz of Avengers 4 as an opportunity to remind Americans to head to the polls and vote.

With all of the Avengers 4 title madness which has ensued since, several entertaining “guesses” have popped up. For example…

I can’t believe the new avengers movie title was leaked like this pic.twitter.com/6jzhSBqywd — 𝒢𝒾𝑒𝓈𝑒𝓁𝓁 𝐸𝓋𝒶𝓃𝓈 🎃 (@captinfinitywar) October 6, 2018

The guess from Twitter user Giselle Evans plays with Ruffalo’s fake reveal of the title on The Tonight Show which not only covered his mouth with a black bar but had a loud “beep” sound play for viewers from home and the live audience. Avengers: Beep is obviously the title.

Then, there are the more pessimistic fans using appropriate photos for their mindset.

what if the avengers 4 title it’s just “infinity war part 2” and we’re freaking out over nothing pic.twitter.com/u55bhbIBN4 — norita (@99marvels) October 6, 2018

Avengers 4 was originally dubbed “Avengers: Infinity War – Part II” but the title was dropped and Marvel Studios president says its actually name is a spoiler. If it does turn out to simply be a Part II, the fans would inevitably feel duped.

Then, there are other Disney properties which could have already revealed the title.

Just as easily a title for Avengers 4 Avengers 4: pic.twitter.com/RmiM86Aakp — Player One (@RUAg4mer) October 10, 2018

Star Wars: The Last Jedi introduced a broken down Luke Skywalker who told Rey, “This is not going to go the way you think,” which Player One filled in as the film’s subtitle.

Fans, actually, are tearing the characters apart with some pessimistic jabs.

The title for #Avengers4 relieved, and also the 1st clip

Avengers 4: Furious Fiancé pic.twitter.com/MfGMIRk3ok — Roh S (@r728s) September 19, 2018

Using footage from Thanks For Sharing and Avengers: Infinity War, Bruce Banner is now making out with Tony Stark’s fiance Pepper Potts, providing the title: Avengers 4: Furious Fiance.

Then, there’s just a list of popular titles which it can borrow from other franchises.

people are speculating what the title of the next avengers movie will be called, so here are some my best guesses.

avengers 4: the final chapter

avengers 4: the last jedi

4 avengers 4 furious

avengers 4: sing along with thanos and friends

avengers 4: justice league — Mike Kenny (@MikeKenny9000) May 3, 2018

Avengers 4 is set to release in theaters on May 3, 2019. It will be preceded by Captain Marvel in March and followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home in July.