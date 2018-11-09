Watch ‘Avengers 4’ Director Troll Marvel Fans Over Title Reveal

Many fans are eager to learn what the actual title is to Avengers 4, hoping it has clues for what to expect after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. This provides the cast and crew at Marvel Studios with ample opportunities to troll their fans, which is exactly what Avengers 4 director Joe Russo did recently.

Russo conducted a live question and answer sessions with fans to promote the opening of his new restaurant Duello Bar, and at the end of the session he began to answer someone who asked what the real title of Avengers 4 would be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Did only one person ask that question?” Russo responded, prompting a joke that only one person was curious to learn the movie’s title and that no one else asked. “The next movie’s called Avengers—”

And then the livestream ended.

Unfortunately, Russo didn’t go all Mark Ruffalo on us and bleep himself out, prompting hoards of fans attempting to do some audio wizardry and try to determine if a secret did actually slip. Instead he cut us off at the knees.

Ruffalo previously appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and attempted to spoil the title, only to be censored and subsequently “fired” by Joe and Anthony Russo.

Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige understands that expectations for the Avengers 4 title are at an all-time high, and he knew even when Avengers: Infinity War came out that they might have made a mistake in keeping it so close guarded.

“I’ve said before, it’s gotten entirely out of hand,” Feige said to IGN. “And now will have no chance to living up to any expectations of what it’s gonna be. And it sort of backfired, if I’m honest with you, because the notion was to not talk about it so the focus was to be on [Infinity War].”

Russo did offer some teases about the new film, revealing that the current runtime of the latest edit is around 3-hours long but that it’s likely to get cut down.

Avengers 4 will end the Russo Brothers’ current projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, going from Captain America: Winter Soldier to Captain America: Civil War to Avengers: Infinity War. But the director didn’t say they’re done telling stories in the MCU.

“It’s been an amazing experience, and what they’ve done over the last decade is just unprecedented,” Russo said. “And they’ve done it because they are such a close-knit family. It’s been an amazing experience for us and we would gladly work with Marvel in the future.”

Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.