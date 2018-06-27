Kevin Feige Reveals When to Expect ‘Avengers 4’ Title

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the official title for the upcoming fourth Avengers movie, but it sounds like they’ll have to wait a little longer.

In a recent interview with Collider Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed that fans will know the title of Avengers 4 this year, just more towards the end of the year.

“That’ll be after the Captain Marvel teaser probably, announcing that title,” Feige said. “It’ll be towards the end of the year with however we launch that film.”

The information may come as a little bit of a disappointment for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who have been hoping not just for the all-important Avengers 4 title, but for a look at Captain Marvel as well sooner rather than later. However, Feige told ComicBook.com that there are at least a few months left on a first look at that film, meaning that it won’t be attached to Ant-Man and the Wasp when it hits theaters next week.

So, if the title to Avengers 4 isn’t coming until after the first teaser for Captain Marvel later this year, when might it — or both the teaser and title — be revealed? We can look to the release history of other Marvel Cinematic Universe films for a few hints there. The very first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War was revealed on November 29, 2017, putting it at around five months ahead of its release. With Avengers 4 set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019 it’s probably that we’ll get the first teaser for it around the same time this year — which might be when we get the official title. With Captain Marvel hitting theaters two months ahead of Avengers 4, we can guess that the teaser for that film will hit sometime in September or October.

The only thing we really know for sure — and that Feige’s comment to Collider confirms — is that we won’t be getting either eagerly-anticipated reveal at San Diego Comic-Con next month. Back in April, Feige revealed that Marvel Studios is skipping their usual Hall H panel at the event and, by skipping it, wouldn’t be revealing anything big for Avengers 4 and Captain Marvel. The studio will still have a presence at San Diego Comic-Con, though. They released their 10-year anniversary of the MCU poster for the event earlier this month which will be limited to just 1,000 prints.

How do you feel about having to wait until closer to the end of 2018 to find out the title of Avengers 4? Let us know your thoughts — and best guesses at the title — in comments!

