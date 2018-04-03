‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Say ‘Avengers 4’ Title Will Scare You

While Avengers: Infinity War is at the forefront of Marvel fans’ minds right now, they can’t ignore the fact that, in the back of their minds, they know there will be an agonizing break between the events of Avengers 3, and the events of Avengers 4, which will finish the story, and reset the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. For that reason, any details about Avengers 4 have been kept more confidential than government secrets, and directors The Russo Bros. tell it, even the subtitle of the film will trigger fans when they learn it:

So far, what few leaks we’ve seen form Avengers 4 has teased a second chapter of the Infinity War that will be completely different from the first installment – and in fact, the Russos themselves have teased as much. Set photo leaks have revealed a mysterious storyline that will involve time travel to key points in the MCU saga, which has led to a lot of speculation that Thanos will indeed erase half the universe in Ininfity War, and Avengers 4 will see the surviving MCU heroes hopping through time/space/other dimensions, trying to undo the damage. That will be a very surreal experience, and the title may even reveal something about the Infinity Gauntlet or its stones, which make that surreal attempt at rebuilding reality possible.

As it stands, Infinity War promotional materials and spoiler leaks have all been lacking in mention of the Soul Stone or Reality Stone, both key pieces to Thanos completing the Infinity Gauntlet. Both stones are also the most potent when it comes to affecting reality itself; while the Reality Stone was last seen in The Collector’s possession, the location of the MCU Soul Stone is unknown. After Black Panther didn’t reveal it, fans have been speculating if another solo hero film like Ant-Man and the Wasp or Captain Marvel will solve the mystery – or if the Soul Stone won’t appear until Avegners 4. The latter scenario seems the most likely, as it seems likely that the Soul Stone will be the mulligan that keeps Thanos’ damage to the universe from becoming a permanent fixture.

What do you think the Avengers 4 subtitle will be? And what big reveal do you think we’ll learn from it? Let us know in the comments!

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.