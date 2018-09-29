This Might Be the Best ‘Avengers 4’ Title Theory So Far

Everyone online has their own theories as to what Marvel Studios will end up titling Avengers 4, but one fan has officially become the lead horse in the race, delivering what might be the best idea so far.

A Reddit user named TMKTanner shared theor Avengers 4 theory with some evidence that actually makes sense, which is pretty rare for these theories. As the user admitted in the post, they did find this title suggested somewhere online before, but with different evidence. What makes this theory so compelling is the evidence itself, so we’re going with it.

So, according to this theory, Avengers 4 is actually going to be titled Avengers: Eternity War. It may sound odd, but it makes a lot of sense the more you think about it.

As the user points out, we know that the title can’t be Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Forever, or Avengers Assemble. We also know that the title wasn’t spoken in Infinity War, and that the title is close to Avengers: Forever. Avengers: Eternity War fits both of those criteria, but more than that, it also fits nicely with the themes of the two films.

In Avengers: Infinity War, the heroes go to all corners of space, right? Infinity means everything, something completely limitless and endless, like space. You probably know where this is going, don’t you?

As evidenced by several groups of set photos, Avengers 4 will likely deal with time. Eternity represents all of time, creating a nice parallel to the Infinity theme set in the last movie.

The one-two punch of Infinity War and Eternity War makes for a nice double feature, given that they sound similar enough to be related, but not close enough to get them confused. This also gives Marvel the opportunity to play around with the introduction of the Eternals characters, which will likely be a major factor in the Marvel Cosmic Universe moving forward.

Avengers 4 is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 3, 2019.