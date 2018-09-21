Mystery Object in New ‘Avengers 4’ Photo Leads to Title Speculation

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo are currently back to work for Marvel Studios’ followup to Avengers: Infinity War, bringing the conflict between Thanos and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to a climactic finale.

The directors posted a cryptic photo from the set of Avengers 4, encouraging fans to look for clues, which prompted one to notice a familiar but mysterious object from the previous film.

When Captain America and his crew return to the Avengers complex after rescuing Vision, James Rhodes AKA War Machine is in the midst of a tense conference call with General “Thunderbolt” Ross. This quick scene received renewed interest after fans noticed this strange piece of machinery on the set for Avengers 4 in the new photo.

This has ignited a wave of speculation as fans wonder the purpose of the device, with many guessing about the title of Avengers 4. It seems unlikely that the Russos would leave clues for the movie’s title pertaining to a mysterious object, but weirder things have happened. This could just be a prop from Tony Stark’s workshop showing up once again.

There’s also the possibility that the object will have greater importance in the film, as the Russos have teased some tech from Captain America: Civil War will show up in the next movie. Set photos have shown that Tony Stark’s B.A.R.F. device could pop up again, though on a much bigger scale. Perhaps this component was hiding in plain sight and will be a big factor in the next movie.

There’s still a lot of work to be done on Avengers 4, as Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo previously revealed. Though much of the film was already shot during principal photography, the actor said they’ve gotten back together to shoot the ending.

“Well we’re doing reshoots starting in September,” Ruffalo told the Marvelists podcast. “And then we’ll go back into the international tour, we’ll go on tour. Then you guys will get the second installment. Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet. We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year.”

Ruffalo added that a lot of stuff is being created on the fly, with the Russos collaborating with the writers and actors on the set.

“Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing,” Ruffalo said. “And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.