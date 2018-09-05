‘Avengers 4’ Animated Trailer Brings Together Every Corner of the MCU

Recently, Marvel fans got a thrilling tease of what may one day be possible, thanks to an impressive Avengers 4 animated trailer, which featured the complete lineup of Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes (plus Fox’s X-Men and Fantastic Four characters) taking to the battlefield against Thanos. As you can see above, a full version of the Avengers 4 animated trailer is now here – and it is epic.

Watch the trailer up above, and let’s discuss, below.

This full version of the Avengers 4 animated trailer uses mood and music to capture the somber atmosphere of the MCU, after “The Snap” that saw Thanos erase half of all life in the universe. The year is 2025, We see the various power players of the MCU (Iron Man, Captain America, Widow, etc.) trying to carry on in the wake of their defeat, with the Captain America and Iron Man finally reconciling, as they launch a plan to send Iron Man back in time to 2018, where he makes contact with a still-living Spider-Man, and warns Cap’s Secret Avengers team and the other MCU heroes of the coming threat (even as Thanos obtains the Power Stone). Hawkeye shows up this time (in his Ronin costume); Dr. Strange does some fancy magic; The Defenders emerge from the streets of NYC; and this time around, every single Marvel hero gathers on the battlefield for the Battle of Wakanda – Avengers, X-Men, and everything in between.

There was a reason that fans initially responded so well to this Avengers 4 animated trailer ending, with all the Marvel heroes gathering in Wakanda: This vision of Avengers 4 ranks pretty highly on the MCU fan wish-list of scenarios for how the film could play out. It fits with the Back to the Future II-type scenario that The Russo Bros teased at one point, by giving the MCU heroes a time travel do-over to correct the many mistakes they made, or bridge the gaps between the primary Avengers characters, which could united them to stop Thanos in time. The video has nice little fan theory and rumor Easter eggs, like Hawkeye’s Ronin costume, or Spider-Man battling what looks to be Mysterio in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel – which seems to be set before Avengers 4 in this fan version of the story.

What do you think of the full Avengers 4 animated trailer? Does it match up with what you want to see in the film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been delayed indefinitely.