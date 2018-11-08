‘Avengers 4’ Director Calls Trailer Release Date Into Question

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the highly-anticipated trailer for Avengers 4 would be arriving sometime before the end of the year, beginning the countdown clock for every Marvel fan around the world. On Thursday however, one of the film’s directors cast doubt on those claims.

Joe Russo spent Thursday participating in a Q&A at his bar Duello in Los Angeles, where he was asked about the release date of the Avengers 4 trailer. Unlike what Feige previously revealed, Russo claimed that the footage might not arrive until next year.

“When can we expect to see the Avengers 4 trailer,” the director pondered. “You may or may not see it before the calendar turns to 2019.”

While Russo doesn’t go against what Feige said, he does make it seem as though the release date is still up in the air. There’s a good chance the trailer does arrive sometime this year, but that might not be a guarantee.

Part of the reason for the wait could be the editing process for the film. During the same Q&A, Russo noted that the team was only about halfway done editing Avengers 4.

“We are about halfway through the editing process,” Russo said. “We’re really just scratching the surface on all of our VFX shots. There are more than 3000 VFX shots in the movie. Those require a lot of time and thought and energy and effort. We’re very early in that phase of getting VFX done. We just started work with Alan Silvestri on the score. And we’re still editing picture at this point.”

Many fans believe that the first trailer could arrive before the end of November. Marvel doesn’t have any big events or releases during that time, but it would mark exactly one year after the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer was unveiled. Given that Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters almost exactly one year after Infinity War, releasing the trailers on the same day would make sense.

Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.