Unannounced ‘Avengers 4’ Trailer Rumored to Be Delayed

Marvel fans are in a state of constant stress right now, as they expect the first Avengers 4 trailer to drop any day now. However, rumor of the trailer’s release date has started to morph and change over the last few days, resulting in a conflicting web of “scoops” all claiming to know when, exactly, the Avengers 4 trailer is coming.

Now, the rumor is changing once again, as multiple source now claim that the Avengers 4 trailer release has been delayed.

Here’s a bit more info. Heard the Avengers 4 trailer was going to drop last week. Then I heard this Wedneday. Now I’m hearing the date has changed. Again. So anyone that tells you they know for sure when the trailer is dropping doesn’t know what they are talking about. pic.twitter.com/L0O2SyAcP1 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 3, 2018

This post from Collider‘s Steve “Frosty” Wentraub calls out all of the current rumors about the Avengers 4 trailer dropping between now (Tues 12/4) and the opening of this week’s big movies (Thurs 12/6). From what Frosty says, the Avengers 4 trailer release has been delayed to a later date, which no one knows for sure. In that telling, it seems it’s up to Kevin Feige and The Russo Brothers to simply push the proverbial button whenever they want the trailer to drop, and will be giving the world little warning about it.

While Frosty says the trailer date is unknown, there is already someone claiming to actually know the new Avengers 4 trailer release date:

First trailer for Avengers 4 will drop this Friday morning. And yes this is final. — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) December 4, 2018

Take all claims of knowing the plans of Marvel Studios with a grain of salt, but there is some legitimate reason why the normal plans to put out a trailer in the Tues – Thurs range would’ve been disrupted this week. The death of President George H.W. Bush is a big one, as Presient Bush’s funereal services will be broadcast over both Wednesday and Thursday. It’s expected to be the major pop-culture media focus of those two days; word is Marvel Studios doesn’t want either the distracted attention of the masses, or potential backlash over etiquette, to mire the Avengers 4 trailer launch. In that case Friday would likely be the day, as Tuesday was spent on the new Captain Marvel trailer, while the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer should be arriving this weekend.

