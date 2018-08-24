When Will the First ‘Avengers 4’ Trailer Be Released?

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still reeling from the harrowing events of Avengers: Infinity War, and still thirsting for any kind of information or insight into what Avengers 4 will be all about.

Obviously, the first and best indicator of what’s going to happen after Infinity War will be the Avengers 4 trailer, but when will that arrive, exactly? So far, we haven’t gotten any official images from the film — we don’t even know what the official Avengers 4 subtitle is going to be! With that level of secrecy, it’s hard to determine what, exactly, Marvel Studios’ plan is for releasing the Avengers 4 trailer, but we do have some educated guesses.

Scroll below for some of the more likely opportunities that Marvel could use for an Avengers 4 trailer debut.

Venom (Oct. 5th)

No one expects Marvel Studios to have an Avengers 4 dropping in full by the time Venom arrives in just over a month; however, a teaser trailer that uses a lot of setup and reveals very little actual footage could definitely be doable.

Ralph Breaks the Internet (Nov. 21st)

The Wreck-It Ralph sequel is going to be a big deal for Disney, with a lot of Easter egg ties to other franchises. It would be a pretty good venue for the first Avengers 4 trailer to drop — right in time for the holiday movie season rush.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Dec. 14th)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is going to be a pivotal test of the Marvel Animation brand, on a blockbuster movie scale. One great way to bribe a bigger audience showing up would be to announce that the film will be the first official debut of the Avengers 4 trailer.

Mary Poppins Returns (Dec. 22nd)

The same logic that would have Marvel release the Avengers 4 trailer with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse applies to releasing the trailer along with Mary Poppins Returns a week later. It all probably depends on the demographic of the audience Marvel wants to cater to.

Super Bowl LIII (Feb. 3rd)

The fact of the matter is, Marvel Studios doesn’t have to market Avengers 4 in any kind of traditional manner of marketing and promotion. There doesn’t need to be any kind of traditional three-trailer rollout, or even much of a trailer at all. Marvel has a lot secrets to protect when it comes to the film, and after the record-setting success of Infinity War, Avengers 4 practically sells itself. If “less is more” is the approach to the Avengers 4 marketing plan, then one big Super Bowl-sized trailer may be the way to go.

Captain Marvel (March 8th)

One of the biggest hurdles that Marvel Studios could be facing when it comes to the Avengers 4 trailer is how its revelations could potentially spoil the events of Captain Marvel, which is the Marvel 2019 movie that immediately precedes Avengers 4. If Marvel wants to preserve the events of Captain Marvel, and help the promote the movie as a big “event,” then having the first full Avengers 4 trailer be one of the post-credits scenes would be smart. Captain America: The First Avenger pulled a similar move, with its post-credits reveal of the first Avengers footage.

Random Release

Marvel Studios has rewritten a lot of the rules of the movie industry, including what happens with trailer releases. The release of the first Avengers: Infinity War full trailer was held back so long that waiting for it became a bonafide cultural event. As stated, Marvel Studios has no pressing need to put out the trailer, and can really just make an event out of it whenever they want. Keep your eyes peeled.

When do you think the Avengers 4 trailer will arrive? Let us know your best theories in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019; and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.